Romney looks to betrayal & stopping the Biden-Burisma subpoenas

It looks like Mitt Romney will derail the probe into the Bidens and Burisma. He is the deciding vote on the Homeland Security committee looking to investigate and could stop the first subpoena by Ron Johnson.

Romney told reporters he’s worried about appearances.

“There’s no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations and I would hope that if there’s something of significance that needs to be evaluated that it would be done perhaps the FBI or some other agency that’s not as political as perhaps a committee of our body.”

He added, “we also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma. We probably ought to focus on those things”.

He said he’ll discuss it with Ron Johnson.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has eight Republicans and six Democrats. If Romney votes with Democrats then it would result in a 7-7 tie and that will be the end of the probe.

Romney might have another interest in keeping the Burisma probe from moving forward. His former top adviser sat on the Burisma board at the same time as Hunter Biden, The Federalist reported.

He’s probably not going to let it go forward. He hates the president and doesn’t want to get to the truth.

Romney suffered no consequences for his last betrayal so he will keep doing the same thing.

