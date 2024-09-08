Failed, Flopped, Doomed Offshore Windmill Farms Carry On

The windmill scams in the Northeast are failing as predicted. Biden-Harris continues to ignore predictions based on facts. At the same time, the administration is dismantling our current energy sector. They insist on making vainglorious statements about the future of offshore windmills even as they flop.

Joe Biden just said wind power will power the nation by 2035.

Experts don’t agree.

Experts project a minimum of 100 years to transition America to a zero emissions electric grid based primarily on Nuclear Power.

New York Ditched

In April, New York State announced it would ditch most of its offshore wind projects. Somehow, these wind projects were expected to bring the state to 70% renewable energy by 2030.

The canceled projects represent two-thirds of New York’s wind projects. The sector is struggling.

The Vineyard Blade Fell Off

The Vineyard Wind Project is the country’s first large-scale offshore wind project. It was supposed to be fully operational in Massachusetts in 2023. They got one working in this “watershed moment.” One working windmill is described as “historic,” a “major milestone,” and the “dawn” of a new age project. That was in January.

A massive wind turbine blade shattered, causing an extensive debris field that shut down beaches on exclusive Nantucket Island at the height of the summer.

As workers in protective clothing resembling hazmat suits rushed to contain the damage, “the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Wednesday that operations at Vineyard Wind have been suspended until it can be determined whether the ‘blade failure’ impacts other turbine blades on the development,” according to The Associated Press.

More recently, a “flotilla” of about two dozen commercial and recreational fishing vessels steamed to the wind farm to protest offshore wind development.

That was in July.

Biden Ignores Failures

New Jersey Dumped the Failed Ocean Wind I and II

August 14, 2024: Today, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities formally vacated all of its Orders that approved the Ocean Wind One and Ocean Wind Two offshore wind projects owned by the foreign offshore wind corporation Ørsted. The towering windmills were ruining the shoreline, killing mammals and birds.

New Jersey governor/dictator Phil Murphy’s big offshore wind scheme formally bit the dust this September. It will hopefully end his dream of ruining the New Jersey shoreline. He won’t be able to kill sea creatures and birds with enormous towering windmills. His vanity project is failing in colossal fashion.

A smaller, 1,342-megawatt project by TotalEnergies subsidiary Attentive Energy still appears to be on track.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island Move Ahead

Massachusetts and Rhode Island are still moving ahead with the green schemes despite their failures. Biden-Harris continues to push them. The administration boasted that it was the largest ever. They have three sites that will allegedly power 1.4 million homes. This project represents almost twenty percent of the state’s total electric demand.

If past is prologue, whales and birds will die, equipment won’t work, blades might fall off, blades will freeze when you need them, there will be costly delays, and it won’t reach anywhere near 20%.

This is what has happened in Europe – they’re scams. Plus, there is no way to properly discard or reuse the blades.

Biden doesn’t address his complete failures in his new statement:

“When I came into office, the United States had zero approved offshore wind projects in federal waters, and the industry was struggling to gain a foothold,” Biden said in the statement released Thursday morning.

“But now, following my Administration’s investments in our clean energy future, the private sector has mobilized, and the federal government has approved ten offshore wind projects – enough to power more than five million homes and equivalent to half of the capacity needed to achieve our goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

Biden forgot to mention all the flops or the way they suck up tax dollars for inadequate or no gain.

Nantucket Current:

Vineyard Wind is the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farm, but the project remains suspended by the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which is conducting a “comprehensive and independent investigation into the causes and factors contributing to the incident.”

While Biden mentioned “Made In America” in his statement, the manufacturer of Vineyard Wind’s 62 turbines is GE Vernova. The company is indeed based in Cambridge, Mass., but its turbine components – including the blades – are manufactured in Canada and France.

President Biden also mentioned partnering with Native American “Tribes” in his statement, but the one located closest to the Vineyard Wind project – the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) on Martha’s Vineyard – has called for a moratorium on all offshore wind development in the United States until further research can be done on the impact of wind farm construction.

In reaction to Biden’s statement Thursday morning, the Nantucket-based opposition group ACK For Whales posted the following message on its X account: “This entire offshore wind endeavor needs a ‘do over’. Our government has been recklessly aggressive from the start and unwilling to consider the major environmental and economic negatives. It’s not responsible or rational and one day we/they will look back at this with incredible regret.”

It’s an all-around flop.

The climate crisis pseudoscience and the cure of wasteful wind and solar projects are expensive failures as predicted.

Biden-Harris will destroy our energy sector for the Big Flop as he feeds money to donors to flop some more.

