Perfect Response to Dick Cheney Calling Trump Dangerous

A CNN host asked Byron Donalds how he’d respond to a comment Dick Cheney made. He quoted Dick. “’In our nation’s 248-year history, there’s never been an individual who’s a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump.’ What would you say to Vice President Cheney in response to that?’”

“My first response is I really don’t care what he thinks,” Donalds began.

“Secondarily, if you look at the way Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have led the current administration, they suppressed the free speech of the American people. It was the Biden campaign that lied to the world during the last presidential election, using the intelligence agencies and 51 intelligence officers to lie about the laptop from hell. That’s something the Biden campaign did. They lied about all the impacts of using the COVID-19 vaccine; they tried to use OSHA to mandate 80 million Americans getting that vaccine. They fired over 10,000 soldiers from our military over the same situation. And right now, we have a situation where Kamala Harris has lied to the world about the health and mental capabilities of Joe Biden.

“So you put all that together, and then you have this statement from Dick Cheney.

“I’m going to look at what’s actually been happening with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and the threat they are to democracy, not what Dick Cheney’s saying.”

Watch:

Let’s not stop there. many see Dick Cheney as a war criminal. Doesn’t that make him dangerous? He also shot a friend in the face.

And now, here’s the guy who waged an entire war based on utterly false information, a war that cost precious American lives and the lives of many innocent civilians: Statement from Former Vice President Dick Cheney: “In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an… pic.twitter.com/UfWPQ6VUZ6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 6, 2024