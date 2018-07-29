Fake Conservative Bret Stephens Says Trump Drove Democrats Insane

Former Wall Street Journal reporter Bret Stephens, a never Trumper, hates Trump so much that he changed jobs and went to The NY Times to trash Trump. He also seems to think it makes sense for him to blame Trump for Democrats acting insane.

Trump drove the Democrats to it, he said. At least he noticed they’re nuts

FAKE CONSERVATIVE GIVES DEM/SOCIALISTS TIPS TO WIN

So-called conservative Bret Stephens blames Donald Trump for the Democrats going bonkers. He also said he is at the NY Times to get rid of Trump and to help out the [Socialists] Democrat Party.

Trump is apparently responsible for making him nuts too.

Stephens recently called for abolishing of the Second Amendment and he said Trump supporters are Stalinists.

