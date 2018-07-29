Fake Conservative Bret Stephens Says Trump Drove Democrats Insane

Former Wall Street Journal reporter Bret Stephens, a never Trumper, hates Trump so much that he changed jobs and went to The NY Times to trash Trump. He also seems to think it makes sense for him to blame Trump for Democrats acting insane.
Trump drove the Democrats to it, he said. At least he noticed they’re nuts
FAKE CONSERVATIVE GIVES DEM/SOCIALISTS TIPS TO WIN
So-called conservative Bret Stephens blames Donald Trump for the Democrats going bonkers. He also said he is at the NY Times to get rid of Trump and to help out the [Socialists] Democrat Party.
Trump is apparently responsible for making him nuts too.
Stephens recently called for abolishing of the Second Amendment and he said Trump supporters are Stalinists.
If he’s a Conservative, I’m Bernie Sanders. Stephens once said Trump supporters are Stalinists.
Conservatives continually allow themselves to be betrayed. It could be seen many years ago that people such as Will and Stephens were not conservatives. They made lots of money posing as conservatives. The media has many of them still. Another example is Brit Hume. In government, we have Boehner, Ryan, McConnell, … and hopefully never McCarthy or Scalise.
Stephens is an opportunist, he selects his positions carefully to make money in the cheapest, least intellectual way possible.