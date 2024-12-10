This Is What’s Known About Luigi Mangione, “A Secret Killer”

Luigi Mangione is accused of the cold-blooded, premeditated murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

The Mangione Family Issues a Statement

Mangione’s cousin, Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione, released a statement on behalf of the family. He said they cannot comment on the news reports or allegations regarding Mangione.

“We only know what we have read in the media,” the family statement said. “Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson, and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news.”

Nino Mangione said he would not be commenting further.

A Statement From The Mangione Family Regarding Luigi Mangione pic.twitter.com/6E6E2CfgFv — Nino Mangione (@NinoMangione42) December 10, 2024

The Mangione family is an elite real estate family in Maryland. According to the investigators, their murderous relative Luigi is opposed to corporations. He especially has a problem with healthcare.

The Arrest

Mangione was sitting in the rear of the McDonald’s wearing a blue medical mask and looking at a laptop computer, court documents said. A customer saw him, and an employee called 911, said Kaz Daughtry, an NYPD deputy commissioner.

Mangione was sitting in the rear of the McDonald’s wearing a blue medical mask and looking at a laptop computer, court documents said. A customer saw him, and an employee called 911, said Kaz Daughtry, an NYPD deputy commissioner.

Altoona Police Officer Tyler Frye said he and his partner recognized the suspect immediately when he pulled down his mask. “We just didn’t think twice about it. We knew that was our guy,” he said.

When one of the officers asked if he’d been to New York recently, he “became quiet and started to shake,” according to a criminal complaint based on their accounts of the arrest.

He had the 3D pistol and 3D silencer in his backpack, which is why no one could quite identify the gun.

Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks said in court that Mangione was carrying a passport and $10,000 in cash — $2,000 of it in foreign currency, although Mangione disputed the amount.

Authorities believe he’d traveled around Pennsylvania after the shooting and before his arrest.

At 9:15 am., police arrested Mangione.

A Manifesto of Sorts & Playing Secret Killer

Police found a three-page document with writings suggesting that Mangione had “ill will toward corporate America,” Kenny said. It goes to motive.

He is held without bail and awaiting extradition to New York.

The former Ivy Leaguer accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson played a video game with other college students in which they pretended to be assassins.

According to The Daily Beast, Luigi Mangione was a member of a Discord group at the University of Pennsylvania that played Among Us, which is based on the party game Mafia and involves gamers trying to work out who is the secret killer lurking among them.

“I just found it extremely ironic that, you know, we were in this game, and there could actually be a true killer among us,” said Romero. “As soon as his photo and name popped up on X, my friend texted me asking if I knew him, and then either I was calling some ten friends, or they were calling me.

New York charged Mangione with murder, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Wealthy, Smart, and Arrogant

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Mangione is a native of Towson, Maryland. He is part of a wealthy family that owned country clubs, a radio station and more. He graduated in 2016 as valedictorian of the Gillman School, a prestigious boy’s academy in Baltimore. His high school yearbook said he’d participated in wrestling, robotics club and model U.N.

Mangione has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League school in Philadelphia. He majored in computer science and helped to start a game development club.

His social media posts suggest he belonged to the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. He traveled a lot and lived in Honolulu, Hawaii. He had ties to San Francisco.

The New York Times reports that Mangione was in regular contact with friends and family until about six months ago, when he suddenly and inexplicably stopped communicating with them. He had been suffering from a painful back injury, friends said and then went dark.

He carried an X-ray of a back surgically repaired.

CBS reported that he’d been living at a co-living/working space called Surfbreak in Honolulu.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email