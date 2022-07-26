Fake Takeover of Schumer’s Office to Push Outlandish Green New Deal

Fresh off the staged event with fake arrests of AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and a few other communists, another group of Schumer staffers staged a takeover of a small office used by Schumer. He wasn’t in the office at the time, which was likely part of the plan. One protester’s sign read, “Our Farms are Flooding.” Uh, no, they’re not.

They looked ridiculous with their masks.

This is more proof that Democrats are phonies who resort to stage performances. Since they are his staffers, a good guess would be that he arranged it. What frauds these people are. It’s manipulation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants Joe Manchin to cave, and he wants trillions for the insane Green New Deal. In case you forgot, read the six pages below or the summary before it. It’s outlandish. We’re talking madness.

Right now: 17 congressional staffers are sitting in at Chuck Schumer’s office in the Senate, demanding that he reopen climate negotiations. pic.twitter.com/cVxDHgrwdu — Andrew Marantz (@andrewmarantz) July 25, 2022

The outline says the Green New Deal would provide “(e)conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work.” It also notes that the proposal’s goal is “to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions … because we aren’t sure that we will be able to fully get rid of, for example, emissions from cows or air travel before then.”

You see what I mean by outlandish.

It bans affordable energy, nuclear power, most cars we see on the roads, tears down and rebuilds all buildings, air travel will be gone, and everyone gets paid, even for nothing. That should save the earth.

As for the buildings, it would mean rebuilding or retrofitting more than 39,000 buildings a day for ten years.

CHENEY PUT THE GREEN NEW DEAL INTO THE CONGRESSIONAL RECORD

“It’s very important the American people see that there be transparency about what [Democrats] are pushing,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told reporters at the House GOP’s weekly press conference. “And we call on (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, (D-Calif.), to put this up for a vote on the floor.

“We think Democrats need to be held accountable. If they support this as they say they do and as their presidential candidates do,” Cheney added,” then let’s have a vote on it and see to what extent they’re all going to get behind moving toward this kind of fantasy.”

This is the resolution for The Green New Deal, Tempered slightly from the original FAQs that AOCs COS published in 6 pages and put on Google by NPR. They forgot to wipe a copy. Outlandish isn’t strong enough.

GND NPR1

gnd npr 2

gnd npr3

GND NPR 4

GND NPR5

GND. NPR6

