Family Friendly Performance in Tampa, Florida

Adult men who dress as women might also like to perform sex acts in front of children. Shocker! This is who we are now. A nation that promotes pedophilia.
There really is no hope for America if this is what we accept.
Meet Chris D’Orso, a genderfluid man who crossdresses and is also a drag queen. He’s running for a seat on Penfield School Board in NY. He says his work is grounded in DEI and he’s openly queer.
BREAKING: Drag queen who performs for children and is a registered child s*x offender arrested on 8 charges relating to child s*xual abuse including exposing his g*nitals to kids and having s*x with a minor.
Why does this keep happening??
Not only is it sick but it does not even make any sense!!!
He could have stuck a large finger into a large nostril and it would be just as stupid and devoid of meaning
well the only message we get from that is that some people ( usually leftists ) have serious mental problems and they want to bring our kids into their insanity.
they want their depravity to be spread like a virus because they want everyone to be as sick in the head as they are.
maybe leftism in itself is not a mental disease but it is where the mentally deranged people go, like moths to a light bulb
decadence is one of the last steps before a civilization collapses…if no one stops the left western civlisation will crumble to dust like the Roman empire
Every parent that is photographed with their child at this event, should get a visit from Child Protective Services, followed by a search warrant to scour the house for any sexually explicit materials deemed to be inappropriate for kids.
I hope I make it to the toilet before I heave.