Fani Willis’s Lover – the Trump Prosecutor – Colluded with the WH?

Fani Willis’s prosecution of Donald Trump and his co-defendants might have been coordinated with the White House.

This possibility came up in the case of one of Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case. Co-defendant Michael Roman’s attorney claimed that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was having a clandestine romantic affair with the man she then appointed as Donald Trump’s special prosecutor. They both benefitted financially from the relationship. Also, she appointed him illegally. Sentinel reported the details on Monday.

Additionally, her lover, prosecutor Nathan Wade, held two clandestine meetings with White House counsel in May and November 2022 before Trump and his co-defendants were charged in August 2023.

The meetings were revealed in a 127-page filing from Michael Roman. He wants to get the case thrown out because Willis “never had legal authority to appoint the special prosecutor.”

The filings from Roman’s case include a bill sent from Wade to the Fulton County district attorney’s office requesting two payments of $2,000 for separate occasions under the project title “anti-corruption special prosecutor.”

The first, on May 23, 2022, is labeled “travel to Athens: Conf[erence] with White House Counsel,” for which Wade charged $2,000 for eight hours’ work. The bill read that Wade also had an “interview with DC/White House” on November 18, 2022, for which he also billed $8,000 at $250 per hour.

This Information Comes to You Via Citizen Journalist Kanekoa, the Great

A screenshot of the two payments was shared on X by the ‘KanekoaTheGreat’ account, which has over 666,000 followers. Kanekoa wrote: “BREAKING Nathan Wade, Fani Willis’s lead prosecutor, met with Biden’s White House Counsel on May 23 and Nov. 18, 2022, before indicting Donald Trump, Biden’s leading presidential opponent. Is the Biden White House coordinating Trump’s prosecution?”

Bernie Kerik shared the tweet.

The thing I find notable is how news outlets do so little investigating and honest reporting that we have to rely on citizen investigators and journalists. Kanekoa is excellent at investigating and reporting. I haven’t found his/her information inaccurate, but it’s more evidence that legacy media is not doing the job.

Why would Wade be meeting with The White House Council? Who is directing the Fani Willis investigation? The White House, the DOJ? https://t.co/IQWaHrw3Xk — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 9, 2024

She is the one who is corrupt.

