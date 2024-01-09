Nikki Haley lies a lot, or she changes her mind a lot – pick one. Here she is claiming she never said 65 is way too low an age for retirement.

Nikki Haley lies with far too much ease. pic.twitter.com/FxqHGlBeGL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 9, 2024

Here’s another one:

.@NikkiHaley just lied during her @FoxNews townhall. She said “I never said Hillary Clinton inspired me to run for office.” That’s a lie. In her own book, “With All Due Respect”, which she narrated herself, she said she ran for office because @HillaryClinton Inspired her.… pic.twitter.com/vQDgJbodNN — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 8, 2024

“If you have to lie to win, you don’t deserve to win,” Nikki Haley tells Iowa caucusgoers right before lying to them. “I never said Hillary Clinton was an inspiration!” Really, Nikki? Let’s roll the tape. pic.twitter.com/0GPyyBYoK0 — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) January 8, 2024

Here you have it folks. @NikkiHaley and her many lies. She is a RINO. We don’t want her to be President or Vice President. She cannot be trusted. This is just a few examples. She also kicks people/reporters out of her town halls so she’s apparently against the 1st Amendment too. pic.twitter.com/qIiYcKyrPt — ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) January 6, 2024

Imagine listening to Nikki Haley, and thinking, yeah she makes sense, she speaks the truth. The lies she is telling to 'prevent war' are absolutely insane.pic.twitter.com/5FcX05z1uc — DD Denslow (@wolsned) January 4, 2024

Nikki Haley’s soaring, skyrocketing surge does not appear to exist. It looks like another establishment manipulation.

Nikki Haley’s campaign had to cancel an event today in Iowa because no one showed up. The Nikki Haley “surge” is an astroturfed mirage. pic.twitter.com/dPa5BnzHlN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 8, 2024

Related