Nikki Haley Lies a Lot

M Dowling
0

Nikki Haley lies a lot, or she changes her mind a lot – pick one. Here she is claiming she never said 65 is way too low an age for retirement.

Here’s another one:

Nikki Haley’s soaring, skyrocketing surge does not appear to exist. It looks like another establishment manipulation.


