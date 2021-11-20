Far-Far-Left Bill Gates Gave $319 Million to CNN, NBC, NPR, PBS, etc.

















Bill Gates has probably given hundreds of millions of dollars — $319 million — to select media outlets across the globe, according to documents obtained by Alan Macleod at the MintPress News.

Macleod reviewed over 30,000 individual grants from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s website database to gather the information.

Beneficiaries of Gates’ largesse that were on the list include CNN, NBC, NPR, PBS, the Atlantic, New York Public Radio, and more.

What a shocker. Creepy Gates is controlling the media. No one on those networks will tell us the truth if it ties to Gates. He’s a climate change, vaccine, population, gender crazy, far-left control freak.

The top three awards given directly to media outlets include $24.6 million to NPR, $12.9 million to the U.K.’s Guardian, and $10.8 million to Seattle, Washington-based Cascade Public Media, which owns a local station KCTS-TV.

Other direct awards include those bestowed on the Conversation, Germany’s Der Spiegel, Education Week, NBCUniversal Media, France’s Le Monde, the BBC, CNN, the Education Post, the Financial Times, the Texas Tribune, Al-Jazeera, and more.

Macleod added, “The money is generally directed towards issues close to the Gates’ hearts. For example, the $3.6 million CNN grant went towards ‘report[ing] on gender equality with a focus on least developed countries, producing journalism on the everyday inequalities endured by women and girls across the world.'”

The Biden bill buys media as well. George Soros gives tens of millions to media also. We will only get propaganda in the future. We are almost there already. Undoubtedly, some of the causes are very worthwhile but the information we get will be tilted according to the mind of Bill Gates and other deep-pocketed leftists.

