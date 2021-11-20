Kamala Harris Trashes the Rittenhouse Verdict by Lying About Her Record

















Kamala Harris is rewriting her own history. Her comment about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict included a delusional description of her own career. Sha claimed, “The verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know, I spent a majority of my career working to make the justice system more equitable, and clearly, there is a lot more work to do.”

This is from a woman who was a brutal and unfair attorney general in California.

You put innocent people in jail for years https://t.co/G94YzwbrnH — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2021

Remember when she brutally prosecuted pro-life David Daleidan for exposing Planned Parenthood and companies they deal with for selling unborn baby body parts illegally.

Instead of going after the organizations committing the crimes, the state of California, led by then-attorney general Kamala Harris, went after the undercover reporters who exposed the illegal activity.

During the presidential debates, her primary opponent Tulsi Gabbard cornered her on her awful record.

Watch:

Related















