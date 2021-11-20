CDC Has NO DATA on Naturally Immune Americans Spreading COV

















While the CDC finally admits that more than 146 million Americans have had COV and developed natural immunity, they apparently do not keep any records of whether or not naturally immune people spread COVID.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has admitted that the agency does not have any examples on file of an unvaccinated American transmitting COVID-19 to another person following natural recovery.

The information comes as a result of a November 5 letter from Roger Andoh, Chief Operating Officer of the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry (ATSDR), in response to a September Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by attorney Elizabeth Brehm.

They don’t have that information. “This information is not collected,” a government official admitted.

Maybe if they would stop making far-left WOKE videos, they would have time to collect critical data. But, then again, they don’t seem to want to do that. They don’t give any credence or attention to natural immunity and prefer to whip up fear and anger between the vaxxed and the unvaxxed.

Wouldn’t you think we should know the answer to this, especially now that we know the vaccines only last for 2-6 months?

The bureaucrats running the show appear to be very superficial and seem to only care about vaccines (gene therapy). These medical tyrants are very unserious people.

