Far-left city Councilor wants to disarm police to bring about equality

A Burlington City Councilor is mulling over whether police officers in the Queen City should be disarmed.

“How much is the lethal force — is it really causing at the end of the day, more harm than benefit?,” said Perri Freeman, a progressive representing the Central District.

She recently told her city council communities must think of a new way of policing. She doesn’t think the police need guns except perhaps for mass shootings.

Progressive (socialist/communist) Peri Freeman said the current practices of policing cause a reaction to systemic problems like inequality. Basically, she’s leveling the playing field.

Freeman said that when they carry their duty weapons, “It actually escalates the violence in our communities,” the councilor declared. “It doesn’t encourage people to be less violent.”

She has no clue that some people are just evil and no one in their right mind would serve as a police officer in this day and age without a gun.

Her idea is to have the police force resemble the Iceland police force. But this isn’t Iceland babes.

The head of Burlington’s police officers union said such a plan “wouldn’t fit” in any American city.

“There are a lot of guns around, and we as the police try to put ourselves in the position of advantage all the time, and to show up to an armed incident unarmed? I can’t think of anything more disadvantaged than that,” said Dan Gilligan, president of the Burlington Police Officer’s Association.

Freeman said this is not meant to slight the work of police officers. The kook said she wants to keep everyone safe.

“It’s not an overnight thing. It’s a gradual program. It’s talking about how do we really shift and talk about doing things maybe differently in a way that might be better in the long run,” she said.