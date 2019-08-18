Have you seen this? Congresswoman claims Antifa are “peaceful protesters.”

New Mexico Rep. Haaland told a CNN host that the violent Antifa communists are “peaceful protesters working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism.”

These people are certifiable. The Rep is certifiable and so is CNN and Antifa is especially so.

In response to the President considering labeling Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, she said, “This is on par with what the president does. He sides with the white supremacists, the white nationalists, with the domestic terrorists in our country, just as — you know, he has incited violence against people of color,” Haaland said.

Here’s Rep. Deb Haaland (Dem) of New Mexico on @CNN referring to Antifa as “peaceful protestors working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism” You can view some of their “peaceful protests” here:https://t.co/RvMQvCmuui pic.twitter.com/Fx1HVB12Wo — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) August 18, 2019

It just so happens that many of the people in the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer groups are people of color. We don’t know how radical they are, but we do know a lot of them are not white.

Antifa are non-stop violent, and our Democrats support communist anarchists which is how they describe themselves.

These Democrats are living in an alternative universe and they want us to join them there.

Here’s how ANTIFA protects black people. 😂 pic.twitter.com/i0SLvhOFIV — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) August 18, 2019

WATCH | Far-left antifa zealots racially abuse a black police officer for doing his job. What an absolutely disgusting mob they are!pic.twitter.com/4Ib9U6Rojc — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) August 18, 2019

ANTIFA (short for anti-First Amendment) is the most RACIST violent, anti-civil-liberties, hate group in America today. They use terror tactics and violence to attack civil liberties. Watch them call this black police officer a “coon.” Disgraceful. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/oLaewJTgsS — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 18, 2019

Far-Left ANTIFA is a domestic terror group. They beat journalists, fight cops and destroy cities. They want full communism and terrorize innocent Americans to try and get it. So will America’s leading Democrats denounce ANTIFA? We asked. This is scary. pic.twitter.com/aYO6sWEB2j — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 18, 2019

We have endless clips of these Antifa lunatics attacking people, including Andy Ngo, a conservative journalist, not a white supremacist.

This is very alarming. Our Democrat Party is embracing communism and violence. It should come as no surprise that she heartily supports the hard-left fake Indian Elizabeth Warren who wants to take over all companies.

Rep. Deb Haaland on Elizabeth Warren: “She’s been a champion for working families for long before she was even our US senator. She has been very supportive to Indian Country for as long as I’ve known her.” pic.twitter.com/AJxnKy14SN — The Hill (@thehill) August 18, 2019