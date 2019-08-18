Have you seen this? Congresswoman claims Antifa are “peaceful protesters.”

S.Noble
New Mexico Rep. Haaland told a CNN host that the violent Antifa communists are “peaceful protesters working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism.”

These people are certifiable. The Rep is certifiable and so is CNN and Antifa is especially so.

In response to the President considering labeling Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, she said,  “This is on par with what the president does. He sides with the white supremacists, the white nationalists, with the domestic terrorists in our country, just as — you know, he has incited violence against people of color,” Haaland said.

It just so happens that many of the people in the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer groups are people of color. We don’t know how radical they are, but we do know a lot of them are not white.

Antifa are non-stop violent, and our Democrats support communist anarchists which is how they describe themselves.

These Democrats are living in an alternative universe and they want us to join them there.

We have endless clips of these Antifa lunatics attacking people, including Andy Ngo, a conservative journalist, not a white supremacist.

This is very alarming. Our Democrat Party is embracing communism and violence. It should come as no surprise that she heartily supports the hard-left fake Indian Elizabeth Warren who wants to take over all companies.