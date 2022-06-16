Gov. De Santis Won’t Discuss Jan. 6 And the Panel [of Hacks]

M Dowling
As the stock market goes down another 800 points, gas, oil, food skyrocket, a dangerous war continues in Ukraine, and our borders are overrun, Democrats in the swamp only care about J6. Why? Gov. DeSantis told reporters today that he won’t to discuss Jan. 6. He said the Jan. 6 panel is “beating this dead horse” and the media is “living in a bubble.”

The Florida governor obliterated the J6 promoters.

There is, however, one thing we should all discuss. There are 50 people still in prison without charges or bail. A year and a half later? This is unAmerican. These people are not terrorists and there was no insurrection. There was a riot by a relatively small number of people.

Watch:

Here we have Gov. DeSantis talking about something Americans want to talk about – energy.

Liz Cheney will lose her primary by 30 points soon if there is any justice in the world.
Liz Cheney should be gone soon and manufactured J6 hysteria will go with her. Cheney and her comrades on the committee are making fools of themselves. They look like partisan hacks. Oh, wait, they are partisan hacks.


