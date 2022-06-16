Gov. De Santis Won’t Discuss Jan. 6 And the Panel [of Hacks]

As the stock market goes down another 800 points, gas, oil, food skyrocket, a dangerous war continues in Ukraine, and our borders are overrun, Democrats in the swamp only care about J6. Why? Gov. DeSantis told reporters today that he won’t to discuss Jan. 6. He said the Jan. 6 panel is “beating this dead horse” and the media is “living in a bubble.”

The Florida governor obliterated the J6 promoters.

There is, however, one thing we should all discuss. There are 50 people still in prison without charges or bail. A year and a half later? This is unAmerican. These people are not terrorists and there was no insurrection. There was a riot by a relatively small number of people.

Watch:

MOMENTS AGO: #Florida Gov. #DeSantis refused to discuss Jan. 6 hearings, then accused committee of "beating this dead horse," blamed the media for "living in a bubble." Calls for energy hearings.

Here we have Gov. DeSantis talking about something Americans want to talk about – energy.

Releasing barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves is a political stunt that has not made a dent on gas prices. We need real energy policy solutions from the Biden Administration so Americans can stop paying $5 for a gallon of gas.

Liz Cheney should be gone soon and manufactured J6 hysteria will go with her. Cheney and her comrades on the committee are making fools of themselves. They look like partisan hacks. Oh, wait, they are partisan hacks.

CNN: Tom Rice primary loss bad omen for Liz Cheney "Cheney's disaproval rating has more than Doubled after she voted to impeach President Trump"

