Far Left Loons March in a Quiet Neighborhood to Terrorize Justices

Activists with Our Rights DC marched into the Barrett family’s peaceful Virginia neighborhood on Sunday evening in violation of a law no one will enforce. They are doing it solely to intimidate and influence justices in our humble opinion.
They also showed up at Justice Robert’s house. They only show up at conservative justices homes. We don’t hear much opposition from leftist justices.
“Cut her time short,” they chanted as they marched. They shouted about the death of Tyre Nichols and racial justice.
“Say his name!” they chanted.
Then they chanted about abortion.
“My body, my choice, my body belongs to me,” they sang into megaphones as one of the activists beat a drum. Communists always beat drums. They did it in the ’60s too.
Last weekend, The Daily Signal covered a protest at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
No one is interested in protecting Originalist Justices.
Radicals don’t care about issues. They use issues and unite disparate groups to become a majority. When they can’t win that way, they protest and riot.Their goal is to overturn our government and destroy our culture to make way for their anarchistic rule.
Remember Code Pink and other anti-war radicals who tried to take down George W. Bush? Are they anywhere to be seen as war looms? They aren’t anywhere to be seen. Cindy Sheehan is history. That’s because it was never about the individual cause. It’s always about the larger plan.
Here they come again pic.twitter.com/a3ocrJn1bX
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 22, 2023
It’s against the law.
A reminder that 18 US Code 1507 forbids picketing or parading “in or near” a building or residence occupied by a judge with the intent of “obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer” pic.twitter.com/o2hslSpzBj
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 23, 2023
Protesting in a Neighborhood is a violation of the 4th Amendment. The First Amendment gives you the Right to protest Government, not be a Terrorist! Protest must only be allowed on Public Property in front of Government Buildings without disturbing the Peace, i.e. a Peaceful Protest!
If a Mob assembles outside your home, you should have the right, under the Law, to blow away anyone who sets foot on your property, or threatens your life, liberty, or property. A Mob is no different than a ban of Terrorist and you shouldn’t have to try and determine if they are going to hurt you. Setting foot on your private property should be enough to allow you your God Given right to self defense.
If you, or your security, stand on your property with a weapon, preferably a shotgun, and someone continues to advance onto your property, they are crazy or committed and you shouldn’t have to figure out which one. The Police or District Attorneys shouldn’t be protecting the Terrorist in the streets! If the Mob makes noise they are disturbing the Peace and should arrested. Any noise over 85db anywhere on your property should be considered disturbing the Peace.
In my country, the Deputies would promptly arrest a Trespasser to save their life and the Judge would probably give them at least 30 days and a Restraining Order. That’s the way it should be!
Really do not know who are the most vulgar, obscene ignoramuses…they or those that encourage them…