The WHO Decides the COVID Pandemic Isn’t Over

The WHO, hoping to be in charge of pandemics worldwide, has decided the COVID pandemic is not over.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the pandemic lives on. It appears to be his decision with only a handful of his toadies.

“As you know, on Friday, the emergency committee met to consider whether that remains the case. The committee has advised me that, in its view, COVID-19 remains a global health emergency. And I agree,” Tedros said during the 152nd WHO Executive Board meeting.

This is as nations like Japan and the UK are winding down COVID warnings and programs. At the same time, Biden is fighting to keep the mask restrictions in place for travel.

