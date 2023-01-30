The WHO Decides the COVID Pandemic Isn’t Over

By
M Dowling
-
2
43

The WHO, hoping to be in charge of pandemics worldwide, has decided the COVID pandemic is not over.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the pandemic lives on. It appears to be his decision with only a handful of his toadies.

“As you know, on Friday, the emergency committee met to consider whether that remains the case. The committee has advised me that, in its view, COVID-19 remains a global health emergency. And I agree,” Tedros said during the 152nd WHO Executive Board meeting.

This is as nations like Japan and the UK are winding down COVID warnings and programs. At the same time, Biden is fighting to keep the mask restrictions in place for travel.


John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

The “dumbasses” really believe that everybody is more stupid than they….

0
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 hour ago

Using the WHO Logic the Common Cold and the Seasonal Flu “Pandemic” isn’t over either. COVID wasn’t really a Pandemic, the Black Death was a Pandemic. The “Shot” has probably killed more people. You just can’t Fix Stupid!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz