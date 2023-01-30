We Must Stop Anti-White Racism Before It’s Too Late

The left claims Memphis resident Tyre Nichols’s death is a result of “white supremacy,” even though all of the police officers charged in relation to his death are black. Tyre was black. It’s a majority-black Democrat city and has been for years. It has been very dangerous for years. The analysis at the end by Mark Dice is excellent.

“Doesn’t matter what color those police officers are,” Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., tweeted on Friday evening.

“The murder of Tyre Nichols is anti-Black and the result of white supremacy,” he added.

Anti-white racism is out of control. We must call it out, no matter how much we hate to do it.

Doesn’t matter what color those police officers are. The murder of Tyre Nichols is anti-Black and the result of a system built on white supremacy. 🧵 — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 28, 2023

Rep. Frost is a racist, and we have to start calling these people out. We must stop anti-white racism. At the least, we need to call it out.

We already discussed Van Jones and Jemele Hill who blame white people for five black officers killing one black man.

Troublemaker Medhi Hassan said we mustn’t assume it isn’t racism just because all the cops are black and the victim is black. Give it a rest, Mehdi.

“It isn’t just naive to automatically assume that the murder of an unarmed Black man can’t be racist because Black police officers are accused of that murder. It’s ahistorical, it’s ignorant, it’s just disingenuous.” My monologue tonight on Tyre Nichols:pic.twitter.com/dL3AHiG1cD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 30, 2023

Many others are trying to blame the killing in Memphis of Tyre on white people.

Since black people commit half the homicides in the USA, and they are 13% of the population, maybe we should look into ways that black people can do better.

Whenever I speak out against Black-on-Black crime, I’m called “anti-Black.” Is supporting this what’s considered being “pro-Black?” How many more videos like this need to be seen before we can all agree that the Black community needs to do BETTER. This is NOT White Supremacy!!! pic.twitter.com/4XNMxAZrAm — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) January 30, 2023

The propaganda of Critical Race Theory is causing tremendous damage.

Why is the library pushing anti-white propaganda? pic.twitter.com/djfAW6aIj7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 20, 2023

The 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher, intending to kill her, is a black child. Stop blaming white people.

5M views on an anti-white blood libel pic.twitter.com/1sSQwRzbho — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2023

The anti-white agenda is out of control, and it’s mostly white liberals pushing it. They exploit anger in the black communities when the biggest problems are in Democrat cities where white liberals reign. That’s what white liberals are trying to hide.

San Francisco, California today Feral smears a bag of his own sh*t on a homeless man’s face in San Francisco. Happened today. It was a setup by the thug and his cameraman, to disgrace a White person. pic.twitter.com/cGyKpWmN20 — Dane (@UltraDane) January 24, 2023

Excellent analysis:

via Mark Dice

