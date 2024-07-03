Far- Left NY Times Hates July 4th Fireworks

The far-left New York Times is urging Americans to give up Fourth of July fireworks celebrations in the name of climate change. They’re beyond ridiculous.

They publish articles like this every year. They hate America. The New York Times hates all American holidays.

They claim fireworks scare dogs; they’re toxic to the environment and could cause fires, blah, blah, blah.

In case you hadn’t noticed, leftists hate anything and everything that’s enjoyable. They want you to be as miserable as they are.

Just ignore them. Celebrate the birth of the United States.