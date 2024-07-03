Holder’s Operation Chokepoint Is Coming Back

As of today, major credit card companies must make a merchant code available for firearm and ammunition retailers to comply with California’s new law. The law aids banks in monitoring gun sales and flags suspicious cases to authorities. It requires retailers that primarily sell firearms to adopt the code by May 2025.

Democratic-led legislatures in Colorado and New York this year also passed measures mandating firearms codes that kick in next year.

The idea behind a gun merchant code is allegedly to detect suspicious activity, such as a person with no history of buying firearms suddenly spending large sums at multiple gun stores in a short period of time. After being notified by banks, law enforcement authorities could investigate and possibly prevent a mass shooting, gun control advocates contend.

IT’S REALLY TO TAKE OUR GUNS

Under Barack Obama, then-attorney general Eric Holder launched Operation Chokepoint. He went after gun sellers by going after the banks who did business with them. Holder wanted to shut down sellers of so-called assault rifles.

This is a globalist goal.

THIS IS WHAT THE BANKS PULLED IN 2018

Citi Bank ordered gun dealers to stop selling high-capacity magazines, or their accounts would be banned. They will do the same if dealers sell to people under the age of 21 or if they sell bump stocks. We are now a country where the elites can defy the Constitution and violate peoples’ rights.

Bank of America was looking to boycott rifle manufacturers.

And it’s not only banks. Walmart Inc. and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. said they would no longer sell guns to those under the age of 21, and Dick’s dropped the sale of assault-style rifles entirely.