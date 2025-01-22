Far-Left Soros DA in Philly Hopes to Recharge Pardoned J6ers

CNN reporter Marshall Cohen posted on X that [far-left] Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is looking into state charges against pardoned US Capitol rioters from Pennsylvania. He will run into double jeopardy laws. Krasner told Cohen that “you can have a state prosecution for conduct that was not fully encompassed in the federal prosecution.”

If he is successful, we will see this in every blue state. They apparently think these people haven’t suffered enough for a riot while they give Antifa and Black Lives Matter a pass.

So many of J6ers only went into the building or were outside on the steps.

NEWS: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, a progressive Democrat, is exploring state charges against pardoned US Capitol rioters from PA. This would face significant legal hurdles, like double jeopardy. But he told me, “you can have a state prosecution for conduct that was not fully… — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) January 21, 2025

Soros-backed Krasner is pro-criminal DA except when it involves the right. He is also no friend to the police. At the least, he wants to ensure they suffer more and are bankrupt.

Krasner is the DA who sued Elon Musk and his PAC for giving registered voters a million dollars. Far-left Larry Krasner called it an illegal lottery scheme. He’s a partisan leftist.

What goes on in Philadelphia is criminal, thanks to Krasner.

Philadelphia is rotting from the inside out. Frank Rodriguez, independent journalist and motivational speaker, says drug dealers and their suppliers are waging full-blown chemical warfare. pic.twitter.com/5DMEhreZv0 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 10, 2023

Freedom from Soros DAs!

The #J6 prisoners celebrate their release minutes ago by singing God Bless the USA with supporters. I’m so glad I got to witness this historic moment! Promises Made, Promises Kept! Thank you @realDonaldTrump! #Trump #J6Hostages #J6Pardons pic.twitter.com/MGm8pqnzMl — TxGuy2028 (@TxGuy2022) January 22, 2025

