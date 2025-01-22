Far-Left Soros DA in Philly Hopes to Recharge Pardoned J6ers

M Dowling
CNN reporter Marshall Cohen posted on X that [far-left] Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is looking into state charges against pardoned US Capitol rioters from Pennsylvania. He will run into double jeopardy laws. Krasner told Cohen that “you can have a state prosecution for conduct that was not fully encompassed in the federal prosecution.”

If he is successful, we will see this in every blue state. They apparently think these people haven’t suffered enough for a riot while they give Antifa and Black Lives Matter a pass.

So many of J6ers only went into the building or were outside on the steps.

Soros-backed Krasner is pro-criminal DA except when it involves the right. He is also no friend to the police. At the least, he wants to ensure they suffer more and are bankrupt.

Krasner is the DA who sued Elon Musk and his PAC for giving registered voters a million dollars. Far-left Larry Krasner called it an illegal lottery scheme. He’s a partisan leftist.

What goes on in Philadelphia is criminal, thanks to Krasner.

Freedom from Soros DAs!


