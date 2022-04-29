Far-Right Is Trending, Elon Musk Is Under Assault

M Dowling
If you even mildly suggest you don’t think the war is advisable or that the borders are open, you will be canceled. Currently, Elon Musk is under assault for a drawing he posted yesterday trying to make a point of how Democrats are speeding to the far left and that is pushing him to the right of center. He had been left of center.

This is what Musk put up that is now used to demonize him:

LEFTIES AT WORK

It’s the Democrats trying to take away free speech, our 2A, our privacy, and our Constitution in general. The Left lies with impunity. This morning on NY radio, Len Berman described a president unable to speak, wobbling up stairs, and then indicated he was talking about Donald Trump, not Joe Biden. That is just one example of the extreme deceit we are getting from the Left.

THE LEFT KEEPS LYING, DEHUMANIZING THE RIGHT, EVEN THE SLIGHTLY RIGHT, EVEN ANYONE WHO DISAGREES

At this point, it is no longer a battle between right and left. It’s a battle between freedom and authoritarianism. It is way past party issues.


PanamaPat
PanamaPat
1 hour ago

Elon has already won his war with the Left. The far left bias of Twitter and its Big Tech partners has been fully exposed to the point that the Obiden Junta has formed a “Ministry of Truth” to suppress all dissent. expect that now a Leftist “white knight” will appear and make an even larger bid for Twitter. At which point Elon will sell at a huge profit and go on to form his own competitive platform.

