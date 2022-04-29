Far-Right Is Trending, Elon Musk Is Under Assault

If you even mildly suggest you don’t think the war is advisable or that the borders are open, you will be canceled. Currently, Elon Musk is under assault for a drawing he posted yesterday trying to make a point of how Democrats are speeding to the far left and that is pushing him to the right of center. He had been left of center.

This is what Musk put up that is now used to demonize him:

LEFTIES AT WORK

It’s scary that 1) he believes this nonsense, 2) posts this nonsense, and 3) will be controlling a huge social media platform while pushing this nonsense. Imagine thinking the right hasn’t moved far right since 2008 (!) or isn’t the source of political polarization in America. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/vCaMWYzWdt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 28, 2022

The far right has been courting musk pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/H5fn7krScV — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 29, 2022

Anyone that thinks the GOP hasn’t veered into far right extremism territory isn’t paying attention. pic.twitter.com/qnEKpHlrPX https://t.co/7rrPBZ203T — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 28, 2022

It’s the Democrats trying to take away free speech, our 2A, our privacy, and our Constitution in general. The Left lies with impunity. This morning on NY radio, Len Berman described a president unable to speak, wobbling up stairs, and then indicated he was talking about Donald Trump, not Joe Biden. That is just one example of the extreme deceit we are getting from the Left.

It’s really something watching the terms and philosophies of the authoritarian Far Right some of us have been warning about for years just blatantly infect mainstream discourse while the people trusted to document and protect us from it can’t be bothered to care. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) April 29, 2022

THE LEFT KEEPS LYING, DEHUMANIZING THE RIGHT, EVEN THE SLIGHTLY RIGHT, EVEN ANYONE WHO DISAGREES

The “far right” is not equivalent at all with the Left, particularly in hatred. The Right loves humanity and wants to save it. It loves beauty and virtue and truth, families and innocence, tradition and culture. It loves history and sees promise in a humanity-oriented future. https://t.co/jdd5UwoK5c — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 29, 2022

At this point, it is no longer a battle between right and left. It’s a battle between freedom and authoritarianism. It is way past party issues.

It’s not far left vs far right. It’s authoritarians vs libertarians. Authority or freedom. That’s it. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) April 29, 2022

