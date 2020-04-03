Fascist left has #StopAiringTrumpNow trending on Twitter sewer

There are over 40,000 tweets demanding the silencing of President Trump immediately. They’re nauseating and vile so we only put a few here. All the trolls, MoveOn, Resist loons, socialists for Bernie, are out en masse.

The thing that is so striking is how vicious and hate-filled they are. They say far more about them than President Trump.

Dworkin, the crazy commie, only wants to hear Dr. Fauci, the same Dr. Fauci who said we have to wait until there are no new deaths for a period of time before we stop the containment.

Networks should only air the part of the coronavirus press conferences where Dr. Fauci talks. Raise your hand if you agree. #StopAiringTrumpNow — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 3, 2020

This alleged keeper of the Republic wants to silence the President as do all fascists. He’s confused and thinks he’s fighting fascists.

Raise your hand if you agree that the MSM should immediately #StopAiringTrumpNow because his propaganda is reckless and costs American lives ✋ https://t.co/teTlLbxWAq — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) April 3, 2020

This next dirtbag is lying. I listened to the presser and what the President said in different ways was he’s getting the governors and other officials more than requested. He takes from the federal supply. Some governors were in good shape but others weren’t and needed from the feds and the feds don’t get them back — that’s basically what he said. Never did he put it the way this Morley — patient advocate — put it. I have had it with the misrepresentations and lies.

Reporters: Can you assure NY that they will have the ventilators they need. Trump: They should have been more prepared we have other states to take care of. They would have been prepared. He’s going to kill us ALL!#StopAiringTrumpNow — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) April 3, 2020

Trump is a MONSTER. And he THINKS he is a HUMANITARIAN. He will NOT say that he will help states and cities. This is DISTURBING behavior. #StopAiringTrumpNow — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) April 3, 2020

Grandparents are dying across America. Mothers & fathers are dying. Doctors & nurses are dying. Trump bitterly resents it. He might not get reelected, all that dying is making him look bad.#StopAiringTrumpNow #whereisfauci #TrumpPressBriefing

“Resolute Desk” pic.twitter.com/VGd8dl9jlY — Steve Rustad (@SteveRustad1) April 3, 2020

I wanted to add this comment from Dr. Fauci. He wants all states to be under the stay-at-home orders when most of the country doesn’t have a problem. That’s nuts, and he’s a collectivist.

Dr. Fauci: “I don't understand” why all US states are not under stay-at-home orders. https://t.co/X7ELwcxs5K — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 3, 2020

We agree with Jonathan Turley here.

Jim Acosta's interruption of Dr. Birx is an example of how CNN's echo-journalism model is destroying the media's credibility. Every question from Acosta is an effort to score points rather than elicit information. It is a press pandemic that continues to rage without relief. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 3, 2020

If you go down the feed for MSNBC and CNN Politics on Twitter, it’s nothing but vile hatred. During the presser, many of the questions, especially from that idiot Jim Acosta were just nasty or phrased in a nasty way. They should be embarrassed but they’re not because their fascist friends shower them with accolades.