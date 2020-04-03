Fascist left has #StopAiringTrumpNow trending on Twitter sewer

By
M. Dowling
-
3

There are over 40,000 tweets demanding the silencing of President Trump immediately. They’re nauseating and vile so we only put a few here. All the trolls, MoveOn, Resist loons, socialists for Bernie, are out en masse.

The thing that is so striking is how vicious and hate-filled they are. They say far more about them than President Trump.

Dworkin, the crazy commie, only wants to hear Dr. Fauci, the same Dr. Fauci who said we have to wait until there are no new deaths for a period of time before we stop the containment.

This alleged keeper of the Republic wants to silence the President as do all fascists. He’s confused and thinks he’s fighting fascists.

This next dirtbag is lying. I listened to the presser and what the President said in different ways was he’s getting the governors and other officials more than requested. He takes from the federal supply. Some governors were in good shape but others weren’t and needed from the feds and the feds don’t get them back — that’s basically what he said. Never did he put it the way this Morley — patient advocate — put it. I have had it with the misrepresentations and lies.

I wanted to add this comment from Dr. Fauci. He wants all states to be under the stay-at-home orders when most of the country doesn’t have a problem. That’s nuts, and he’s a collectivist.

We agree with Jonathan Turley here.

If you go down the feed for MSNBC and CNN Politics on Twitter, it’s nothing but vile hatred. During the presser, many of the questions, especially from that idiot Jim Acosta were just nasty or phrased in a nasty way. They should be embarrassed but they’re not because their fascist friends shower them with accolades.

3 COMMENTS

  3. Fauci needs to be replaced.

    Fauci, from link below:
    “…this (a lockddown) is inconvenient from an economic and a personal standpoint, but we just have to do it.”
    ( Shutting down, crippling, the entire economy. ‘INCONVENIENT’ )

    “That is our major weapon against this virus right now,” he continued. “We don’t have a vaccine, that’s deployable, this is the only thing we have,…”
    ( A lockdown is ALL we have. NO mention of very promising Hydroxychloroquine treatment. )

    https://www.mediaite.com/news/watch-dr-anthony-fauci-agrees-there-should-be-national-coronavirus-stay-at-home-order/

