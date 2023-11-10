Katie Hopkins is back on social media, and she’s not holding back. She put up a video about the Muslim protests on Remembrance Day, describing them as “deeply wrong.” What she says applies to the United States.

“Being British is about respecting the lives and loss of those that went before us. And it’s an overwhelming tragedy that we have reached such a place.”

What I don’t understand is why she would think radicals from the Third World would care.

Katie Hopkins hits the nail on the head. pic.twitter.com/wvEHpiUFBH — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 9, 2023

