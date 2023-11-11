Washington School Replaces Veteran’s Day with Globalist Day of “Tolerance”

The administration of Benjamin Rush Elementary in the Lake Washington School District decided to replace Veteran’s Day with a “Peace Assembly,” and an “International Day of Tolerance.”

In place of the Veterans Day assembly, the school’s administration opted to recognize the International Day of Tolerance, sponsored by UNESCO, on November 15 (International Day of Tolerance is November 16).

Families did not have much time to learn about the change, which was jarring to those who expected a Veterans Day assembly. The “Peace Assembly” appeared in the school’s newsletter on October 29 and November 5, but it did not explain what it was.

“I was extremely disappointed and yet not surprised,” one Benjamin Rush Elementary father told The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. He asked for anonymity to prevent reprisals for speaking up. “For years the Veterans Assembly has been a highlight at the school and one of the few midday assemblies that gathers a fairly large audience of parents to come hear the speakers.”

The school ditched the patriotic songs for those centered around the assembly’s theme of Tolerance, Acceptance and Kindness. Some of the songs to be performed are “Live in Peace,” “Peacebuilder Pledge Song,” “Amani Utupe Na Ustawi” and “Namaste.”

“Students will spend most of the assembly singing songs, with each grade level performing two songs that they learned while attending music classes at the school,” a district spokesperson said of the Peace Assembly in a statement to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

To the father who reached out to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, this seems like a slight of veterans who fought those who threatened peace

The father who spoke to KTTH host Jason Rantz explained that in recent years, the school administration has “moved strongly away from pride in our traditions and American history.” He added that “we should be taking the time to show our children and our community that we have brave men and women who are willing to stand up and fight for our freedom and the peace that other places in the world can only dream of.”“I remember three years ago, sitting next to a parent who had recently moved to America from Germany,” the father explained. “She was sitting there with tears in her eyes. Afterward, she explained to me that she was blown away with the patriotism.

There is no need to replace Veteran’s Day if you want to celebrate the corrupt UNESCO’s day of tolerance – have it next weekend.

But let’s show tolerance of these morons:

Fatah, which dominates the Palestinian Authority, congratulates Hamas terrorists and calls on Palestinians to “escalate all the conflict zones .” — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) October 22, 2023

Masked pro-Palestine protesters (who became rioters later) harassed a woman at Columbus Circle in Manhattan until she burst into tears. pic.twitter.com/oJpVPQtVyX — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2023

Related