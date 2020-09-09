“Fat femme queer binary” says all whites are “racist devils” during critical race theory instruction

Ashleigh Shackelford is a contributor to the Huffington Puffington Post who describes herself as “Black fat femme, hood feminist, and a cultural producer.”

Her bio at Huff Po describes her as “a queer, nonbinary Black fat femme writer, cultural producer, and artist. She has been a contributing writer at Wear Your Voice Magazine and For Harriet. As a fat hood feminist, Ashleigh is committed to centering ratchet politics, body acceptance, accessibility, and anti-respectability within her work as a creator, producer, and speaker. You can reach her at: AshleighShackelford.com”

Okay then, now for the good part.

Watch her say “all white people are racist” and born into not being human. They’re not human. Whites are “devils,” “demons,” and “inhuman,” she said.

She is teaching critical race theory to mostly white people in the audience during this clip while she appears in a stunning form-fitting bodysuit. Stunning, just stunning.

Just imagine if whites said this about black people.

Can you believe people actually sit here and listen to this? They’re saying, yeah, man, we’re all demons, yeah, cool.

Watch, it’s a must: