Fatal Food and Price Control

My recent article titled “The Naked Communist” discussed the fact that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have a history of talking and acting like Communists, and that, “If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a duck.”

As most of us know, we are in the middle of an inflation crisis caused by caused by excessive government spending and the “Green New Deal” war on efficient energy.

The obvious solution to the inflation crisis is to stop “woke” government spending and return to Trump-era energy independence. But the last thing any Communist wants is a healthy capitalist economy, so they default to command economics.

Communist countries usually have economic troubles and shortages because they focus on redistribution rather than productivity. Therefore, Communists have lots of experience fixing inflation. They have done it in the Soviet Union, Venezuela, and elsewhere. They stop inflation with price controls. It’s easy. They just set the prices they want and prohibit increases.

Soon after that, production takes a nosedive, there are supply chain issues, shelves are empty, and people start starving. But Communists are fine with reducing “excess population” because they value control more than prosperity, or even life.

While the MSM was busy insisting that Kamala was not a Communist, she came up with a great idea to fix inflation: Price Controls. Welcome to the harsh reality of the Kamunist Agenda and Kamunism.

As I said in my article titled Work and Theft, “Far from being erudite, socialism is economic and organizational nonsense. It is pure and simple plunder pretending to be serious politics as it pounces on the credulous.”

If you want more proof of the Communist nature and inevitable disaster of Kamala price controls, consider the following articles and insights:

After causing an inflation nightmare by reckless spending and her war on oil, now Kamala’s pretending she can fix it with a war on food. If Comrade Kamala is elected, historical patterns predict that millions could soon freeze and starve in the dark.

© Copyright 2024 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and books are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.