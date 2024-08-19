This Week, the DNC Brings You Energy

By
M DOWLING
-
0
38

DNC Convention week begins with abortion-mania.

Get your abortions and vasectomies here at the DNC Convention of weirdos.

You can always tell the communists by their bongo drums or something just like a bongo. They have been emblematic since the ’60s.

The word of the week, the DNC Convention week, supplied by the media suits is “exhaustion.” It’s “exhaustion” versus “joy.” As noted, joy was a favorite mantra of Mao Zedong when he was convincing the people to accept totalitarianism.

The two communists, Kamala and Tim, will bring energy and hope and change, identity politics, abortions, vasectomies, riots, and chaos.

Where is the hope and change?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments