This Week, the DNC Brings You Energy

DNC Convention week begins with abortion-mania.



Get your abortions and vasectomies here at the DNC Convention of weirdos.

DNC protesters dressed as abortion pills. With characters like these popping up across Chicago, the DNC is taking the form of a social function for the mentally ill rather than a political party's nominating convention. Video: @MrAndyNgo. pic.twitter.com/xiHX0z1Ozj — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) August 19, 2024

You can always tell the communists by their bongo drums or something just like a bongo. They have been emblematic since the ’60s.

We think they could use a little more cowbell. pic.twitter.com/ifzTS6tElF — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) August 19, 2024

Communist Propaganda Intensifies: pic.twitter.com/UMLPMmyq42 — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) August 19, 2024

The word of the week, the DNC Convention week, supplied by the media suits is “exhaustion.” It’s “exhaustion” versus “joy.” As noted, joy was a favorite mantra of Mao Zedong when he was convincing the people to accept totalitarianism.

Scarborough trots out new DNC-supplied Trump attack line: Trump represents “exhaustion.” This contrasts with “joy!” which he repeats like the mindless media borg buffoon he is. What’s really ‘exhausted’ is Kamala’s political honeymoon. That’s over. pic.twitter.com/yY6awNM7Vb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2024

The two communists, Kamala and Tim, will bring energy and hope and change, identity politics, abortions, vasectomies, riots, and chaos.

Where is the hope and change?

Listen to why so many black men are leaving the Democratic Party and going to vote Republican. pic.twitter.com/WYCOPrXxyi — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) August 19, 2024