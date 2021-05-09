Lou’s coming back? Lou Dobbs says “we’ll see you soon”









Lou Dobbs is coming back. After thanking everyone for the support and loyalty he has received over the years, in particular, these past months, Lou Dobbs said “our journey together is far from over. We’ll see you soon.”

He’s coming back!

The station that keeps Juan Williams and Geraldo but fires Lou is the big loser.

Watch:

I’d like to thank all the great Americans who have reached out over the past few months pic.twitter.com/p8dQrhSAgm — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 7, 2021

