Fauci admits the Wuhan China Virus might not have developed ‘naturally’



















Dr. Tony Fauci now says he’s “not convinced” the China Virus originated naturally and is calling for an investigation into its origins.

People were banned, deplatformed, and ridiculed for months for even suggesting this. Senator Tom Cotton was mocked as a conspiracy theorist for asking for an outside investigation.

Fauci is a disgrace.

Watch:

Q: “Are you still confident the [COVID-19] virus devel-oped naturally?” Dr. Fauci: “No, I’m not convinced.”pic.twitter.com/WKciGUrJ9h — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 23, 2021

In a Wall Street Journal report out today, it was revealed that three Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care. That was according to a U.S. intelligence report. It could add to calls for a fuller probe of whether the Covid-19 virus may have escaped from the lab.

That might have Dr. Fauci worried and explain his sudden change of heart.

Other reports have provided evidence that the virus had to have originated in a lab in Wuhan.

In February 2020, researchers at the South China University of Technology found that the likeliest source of the virus was one of the two Wuhan laboratories. They said that the virus probably came from the Horseshoe Bat. The Wuhan Labs were working with coronaviruses and Horseshoe Bats.

In November 2019, and again recently, Dr. Li Meng Yan, who worked in China on these exact viruses with bats said the virus definitely came from the Wuhan lab, and it is owned by the Chinese military. She also said it was released deliberately.

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo said all the evidence he saw pointed to its origins in a Wuhan lab.

Now Dr. Fauci is admitting the virus might have come from a lab. His sudden acceptance of the plausibility of the lab-leak hypothesis makes one wonder if he is trying to keep afloat as the ship goes down.

GAIN OF FUNCTION RESEARCH LIE

He is still denying he funded gain-of-function research which Dr. Yan said NIH did partly fund.

There is evidence he lied about that too.

including the NC lab that collaborated with the Wuhan Virology Institute. Strange, that the NIH stopped funding that Dr. Fauci claims never existed . . . . https://t.co/lpd0qrvD98 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 18, 2021

Related

















