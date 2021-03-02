Brennan’s embarrassed to be white and we too are embarrassed he’s white









Ex-communist [and we’re not sure he’s an ‘ex’] John Brennan is now embarrassed to be a “white male.” Nice pandering move.

He’s embarrassed because there so few Republicans in Congress “who value truth, honesty, and integrity.“

This is the person who once falsely claimed US drone strikes didn’t kill a single civilian. he knew that was a lie.

Brennan also denied snooping on Senate computers six weeks after Feinstein first made the accusation to the CIA in private, which means either that he was lying, or he had ignored a serious charge against his agency for six weeks, then spouted off about it without any real knowledge, The Washington Times reported.

Brennan also lied non-stop about the Russia-Trump hoax on fake news MSNBC.

THE INSURRECTION

Brennan called for insurrection.

In July 2016, he made it clear he thought insurrection was acceptable. By July 2017, he was calling for insurrection. “I think it’s the obligation of some executive branch officials to refuse to carry out” Trump’s orders, Brennan told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at the Aspen Security Forum in 2017. In November 2018, he said the President could be deposed.

Brennan’s a liar and an insurrectionist. We are all embarrassed he’s representing white men.

Watch:

Former CIA Director @JohnBrennan: “I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days.” pic.twitter.com/WSwqPLTLF8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 1, 2021

