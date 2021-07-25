Fauci’s in talks with CDC to put vaccinated people back in masks

















Federal health authorities may recommend masks for the fully vaccinated. Dr. Fauci said the measure is “under active consideration,” and he is “part of the discussion.”

Infectious diseases bureaucrat and totalitarian Fauci was asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether masks will be required if COV cases continue to rise.

Fauci confirmed that “it’s not going to be good” and declared the country is “going in the wrong direction.”

That’s when he said the CDC might require masks for vaccinated people.

I hope they realize no one will get vaccinated after that.

“This is under active consideration,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “If you’re asking am I part of the discussion, yes, I am part of the discussion. But I think what you are seeing, even though as of our conversation at this moment, the CDC still says and recommends that if you are vaccinated fully, that you do not need to wear a mask indoors.”

“However, if you look at what’s going on locally in the trenches, in places like L.A. County, the local officials have the discretion and the CDC agrees with that ability and discretion capability to say, you know, you’re in a situation where we’re having a lot of dynamics of infection, so even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask,” he continued. “That’s a local decision that’s not incompatible with the CDC’s overall recommendations that give a lot of discretion to the locals. And we’re seeing that in L.A. We’re seeing it in Chicago. We’re seeing that in New Orleans, because the officials there, many of them are saying even if you’re vaccinated, it’s prudent to wear a mask indoors. That’s a local decision.”

What about all those illegal aliens with COV pouring into the country.

Watch:

