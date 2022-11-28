Fauci Deposition: Mar 31 – Masks Are Ineffective, Apr 3 – Wear Masks

As we reported, a judge ordered NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci to give a deposition.

In the Missouri vs. Biden free speech case. Fauci’s testimony was kept secret but some of it is leaking out. We found out that he sent one man, his deputy Clifford Lane as the US Representative to the World Health Organization trip to China.

Lane came back and convinced Dr. Fauci we should emulate China’s lockdowns.

That’s not all. There’s more news.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted: Another tidbit from Fauci depo: In Feb ‘20 he emailed a friend advising her masks were ineffective. Confirmed again on Mar 31. On Apr 3 he’s adamant masks should be worn even though he couldn’t cite a single study to prove it. Mandates followed—Lives ruined COVID tyranny is born.

Fauci first said masks do nothing, don’t wear one, then he said wear a mask, wear two masks, even three. Who can believe him?

The deposition might be the closest we ever get to hearing him tell the truth.

Covid soared in high-mask-compliance nations around the globe. Masks didn’t work. Seroprevalence data show that nearly every American in the United States has been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 — mask or no mask.

We need to hear more from this deposition.

