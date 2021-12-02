The Rise of the Authoritarian in Germany with Forced Vaccinations

















Germany plans to follow Austria into full lockdown as coronavirus cases hit new highs. They also plan to force vaccinate. Can the US be far behind?

Berlin warns it will join its neighbors in closing schools, shops, and bars – as Vienna hits out at “radical anti-vaxxers and fake news” after revealing plans for compulsory jabs.

Austria is to become the first country in Europe to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory by law and has announced a full national lockdown beginning Monday, amid a fourth wave sweeping the continent.

You’d think they’d notice that nothing worked after four failed efforts. You can’t stop viruses.

GERMANY GOES AUTHORITARIAN

Germany announced a lockdown for the unvaccinated on Thursday, which will bar them from most businesses and venues except grocery shops and pharmacies.

Officials also agreed to mandate masks in schools, impose fresh limits on private gatherings, and aim for 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year. Germany is already 68% vaccinated. I guess 98% is the magic number.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the measures were necessary in order to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.

Those are cases, not hospitalizations or deaths.

“The situation in our country is serious,” Mrs. Merkel told reporters in Berlin, calling the measure an “act of national solidarity”.

It didn’t work the first time so why not do it again?

Merkel was brought up communist in East Germany, you know.

The general vaccine mandate could come into force as early as February 1 if approved by lawmakers.

Those who have proof of recent Covid recovery will not be affected by the measures, local media reports.

