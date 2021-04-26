Fauci flip flops but the point is to obey









We have a new Fauci flip flop but nothing he says really matters. All that matters is that you obey.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease bureaucrat, said the CDC will update its guidance on mask-wearing in public in what can only be described as another major flip-flop.

‘If you’re vaccinated, obviously the risk is minuscule,’ he told ABC News. He now claims they’ve been saying that all along.

A year ago, he recommended not wearing masks. Then he claimed he only said that so emergency workers would have enough masks. In other words, he lied to and manipulated Americans. He also lied about herd immunity and now says we need 90% vaccine herd immunity.

As cases grew, Fauci and the government changed their minds and told everyone to wear masks.

Watch:

Only last month, in an effort to put down states like Texas and Florida, Fauci said it was “risky business to lift mask mandates. Nonetheless, case counts in Florida and Texas continue to decline after lifting mandates.

Fauci must have been pretty stupid to block the J&J’s vaccine:

“The risk of aspirin inducing a significant intestinal bleed is much higher” than any J&J vaccine risk, @NIHDirector Collins notes on MTP. It’s “in the neighborhood of one in 500, one in 1,000 for people who regularly take aspirin.” Clots from J&J are “1,000 times less likely.” — Will Saletan (@saletan) April 25, 2021

Related