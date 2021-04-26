Merrick Garland will probe Louisville Police in the case of Breonna Taylor









The AP reports that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville, Kentucky after the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by police during a raid at her home.

It’s the second such sweeping probe into a law enforcement agency announced by the Biden administration in a week.

The 26–year–old Taylor was caught in a spray of gunfire after boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at the police as they broke in on a no–knock warrant. It was approved as part of a narcotics investigation. The police say they announced themselves and knocked several times despite the warrant. An upstairs neighbor heard them.

The new investigation is known as a “pattern or practice” — examining whether there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing — and will be a more sweeping review of the entire police department.

No racism was involved and Breonna’s boyfriend wounded an officer.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who made Monday’s announcement, last week announced a probe into the tactics of the police in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

This is part of the plan by the hardcore leftists running the White House. They will use any excuse to federalize the police and weaken them.

Related