Referendum Held in Russian-Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Allegedly, Russian proxies overseeing the referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine Friday have begun intimidating citizens who remain in war-torn areas, forcing them to “vote.”

Occupying regional officials in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson began voting Friday on whether Ukrainians in the occupied regions will allegedly decide to secede from Ukraine and join Russia – a process Western nations have called a “sham.”

According to one local Ukrainian official in Luhansk, Russian proxies, accompanied by “armed men,” have begun knocking on people’s doors to force them to vote.

Allegedly, it’s a large turnout. The people in the voting queue are waving Russian flags in the clip below. A lot of people in the region are of Russian descent.

One Twitter user said the only question is whether the vote will be 99% or 99.9% to join Russia.

We were wondering if Dominion loaned their machines to the Russians. We’re joking and don’t know the truth about what is happening there. There are a lot of Russians who would prefer to join Russia. Many residents don’t like President Zelensky or the Nazis in the East, however many there are. How many residents don’t like Zelensky, we can’t say.

People queueing up in #Kherson waiting for the doors to open so they can vote in the referendum to join #Russia pic.twitter.com/Tdw4fSjJem — tim anderson (@timand2037) September 23, 2022

Not on #CNN. More from #Manezhnaya Square in #Moscow Rally in support of the referenda in the LPR, DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. pic.twitter.com/XFWUXhtwYj — tim anderson (@timand2037) September 23, 2022

Not on @CNN. Rally in #Manezhnaya Square, #Moscow. “We do not abandon our own”, referring to referenda in the former SE parts of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/hPVoPAv6ok — tim anderson (@timand2037) September 23, 2022

Here are some pro-Ukrainian supporters:

Ukrainians from ocupation v. Snegerivka, protest against russian “referendum” pic.twitter.com/qmFPUQfhEd — Dmitryukr23 (@dmitryukr23) September 23, 2022

