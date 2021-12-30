FDA Panel That Recommended COVID Vaccine for Kids 5-11, Worried It’d Be Mandated

The Food and Drug Administration advisory panel that met in October and recommended the COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 anticipated the mistake New York City is on the verge of making.

Panel doctors, with one abstention, unanimously recommended approval — but warned that authorization could be used to create unnecessary mandates. Many recommended the jab only for children highly susceptible to bad COVID outcomes and said the vaccine’s risk of heart-related side effects in the young made waiting for a reasonable decision.

Politicians instituting unreasonable restrictions clearly didn’t watch the FDA approval debate. The expert panel met for eight hours, discussing not just the vaccine’s dosing and safety but also its best uses. And on universal vaccination, not to mention mandated vaccination, a number of experts were decidedly opposed.

Dr. Michael Nelson, chief of the University of Virginia’s Division of Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology, was one panelist who expressed concern: Personally, I see this as an access [to vaccination] question . . . not a mandate for all of this age group.” And: “To me, we should certainly not underestimate the knowledge and decision-making power of the public.”

“Dr. James Hildreth went so far as to say that the most appropriate path forward for many children would be to do nothing at all even after the vaccine is available.

Dr. Cody Meissner accurately predicted what many had feared saying “It’s not even clear this vaccine will reduce rates of transmission. We’re hoping that’s the case, but we don’t know. This vaccine probably isn’t going to prevent infection, it’s going to prevent severe disease.”

That remarkably prescient doctor continued. “I’m just worried that if we say yes, the states are going to mandate administration of this vaccine to children in order to go to school. And I do not agree with that. I think that would be an error at this time until we get more information about the safety.”

If there was any hope power-hungry politicians, with no earthly medical expertise, would show even just a pinch of humility and follow the advice of experts trained in the field, you can forget it.

Even if it may mean putting the health of 5 to 11-year-olds at risk, these authoritarian pols, couldn’t manage it.

After themselves, everybody else comes first.

