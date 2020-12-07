Fauci okayed WHO praising China’s response to Cov and he says no Christmas for you

Dr. Fauci, the fascist bureaucrat, is going to ban Christmas with even more fury than Thanksgiving. It’s a longer holiday so he will push his fellow fascists running blue states to lockdown.

He needs to go, but he won’t. He’s been given the leadership role under Joe Biden.

This man has been in the bureaucracy too long. Tom Fitton has emails showing Fauci directly approved the WHO response to China’s handling of the COV response. That’s huge. It’s a little detail he left out. He should be fired.

HUGE: Fauci emails show he directly approved WHO praise of China communist Covid response. Anti-@realDonaldTrump media, of course, hiding this news. https://t.co/vhVlWUMJKm @JudicialWatch https://t.co/ux6odNzkgh — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 7, 2020