Warnock’s refusal to say guarantees he will stack the court

Far-left Democratic senate candidate liberation theologist Raphael Warnock refused to say whether he supports “court-packing during a debate Sunday.”

Court-packing would mean adding seats to the US Supreme Court, ensuring a politicized Democrat court.

Warnock was asked and refused to answer.

“As I move all across the state … people aren’t asking me about the courts and whether we should expand the courts,” Warnock said at the debate against Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican.

“I know that’s an interesting question for people inside the beltway to discuss, but they are wondering when in the world they are going to get some COVID-19 relief,” added Warnock, a pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

He is pulling the same stunt Biden pulled on the campaign trail. He is refusing to tell people what he stands for on this issue. It is very safe to assume he will pack the court. Warnock will vote to make it a legislative body for Democrats. That will allow these far-left Democrats to do all the radical things they promised. And he is particularly radical. He’s a Marxist theologist.

Warnock twice avoided answering the question about whether he supports packing the Supreme Court. Warnock said he’s not focused on the Court. Then he went on about health care. He’s a fraud.

Watch:

Georgia senate candidate Raphael Warnock refuses to answer whether he supports packing the court: “I’m really not focused on it.” pic.twitter.com/YQTCjeAW6W — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 7, 2020