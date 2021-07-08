Fauci on vaccination…’try and save the lives of yourself and your family’



















White House senior medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that people hesitant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should “just get over it.”

Fauci appeared on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” where he went on one of his rants. He equated people’s hesitancy towards the vaccines’ safety to a “political statement.”

“This is not complicated. We’re not asking anybody to make any political statements one way or another,” he said.

“So many diseases that I deal with … don’t have solutions. It’s very frustrating — you don’t have a treatment, or you don’t have a vaccine,” Fauci added. “Here, we have a vaccine that’s highly, highly effective.”

“What is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.” he concluded.

The drug is still experimental and non-FDA-approved. Plus it has some possible serious side effects.

You have to love all the bullying and guilt trips Dr. Fauci comes up with. What a tool.

Meanwhile, COV is surging in the detention centers and Tony couldn’t care less. Maybe that’s why he wants everyone vaccinated. He knows the illegals pouring in will bring about another surge. The Delta Variant is becoming a problem in Sao Paolo and we have a lot of illegals coming in from Brazil.

This administration is evil. They don’t care who or what comes in through the open borders. The push for vaccination is bizarre. Perhaps they are just distracting us or maybe Fauci is fettering his own nest and that of Big Pharma.

Dr. Fauci to vaccine-hesitant Americans: “Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try to save the lives of yourself and your family.” pic.twitter.com/4vo17EngAp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 8, 2021

Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson thinks she has the answer:

Fauci is a tool of communist China. https://t.co/rh1F7n4fxp — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 8, 2021

