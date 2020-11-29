Unbelievable! Dr. Fauci changes his tune again

Remember when Senator — Doctor — Rand Paul told Dr. Anthony Fauci that the children needed to go to school? That was in June. Well, now Dr. Fauci owes him an apology.

In June, Paul criticized the “central planners” during a hearing on COVID-19 response, asserting that Americans should not be “sheep” — and that US schools should reopen.

He cited the research — the actual science, but it was like talking to a doorknob.

Now Dr. Fraudci finally agrees — after the children have missed real schooling and teachers have been forced to teach under absurd conditions.

Fauci now thinks the spread isn’t like one would have suspected at all.

How come Dr. Paul knew? How did he find the research in June?

Watch:

Unreal “Look at the data, the spread from children and among children is not very big at all, not like one would have suspected” pic.twitter.com/h8z34wKyqQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 29, 2020

