UT Black Lives Matter says the US flag is a ‘symbol of hatred’



















As Zerohedge pointed out, the Utah Black Lives Matter claims the US flag is racist. When they see one flying, they know the person is ‘racist’ since it’s a ‘symbol of hatred.’ It doesn’t get much crazier than that. However, it’s not much different from what the CCP-tied NY Times published in their op-ed section the day before Independence Day.

In the divisive Times article, the author claimed that people don’t feel comfortable flying the US flag, and they aren’t proud of the flag. The people they interviewed apparently associate it with the ‘racist’ Right.

Now, where did people get that idea?

The Marxist professors, Leftist media, who?

The Soviet-era ‘long-con‘ of destroying America through division and self-hatred, as described by in 1985 by former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov, continues to bear yet more fruit. Let’s review:

“Marxism-Leninism ideology is being pumped into the soft heads of at least three generations of American students, without being challenged or counter-balanced by the basic values of Americanism and American patriotism … The demoralization process in the United States is basically completed already … Most of it is done by Americans to Americans thanks to lack of moral standards.” –Yuri Bezmenov, 1985

Black Lives Matter are communists.

That’s why we see this massive push by the teacher’s unions, the administration, and the party apparatchiks to brainwash our school children with Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project.

People like Randi Weingarten, President of the AFT, are lying and claiming they aren’t teaching it when it is clearly being taught. Weingarten falsely claims teachers are bullied and all racism is mislabeled as CRT.

The teacher’s unions are the bullies and they are all-powerful under this ‘president.’

If she was telling the truth, she wouldn’t be so upset and wouldn’t have a huge legal defense fund.

She is dangerous:

AFT President Randi Weingarten: “Critical Race Theory is not taught in elementary schools or middle schools or high schools.” “Culture warriors” are “bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching accurate history.”

pic.twitter.com/PISmLc9iNc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2021

Do you remember Bill Ayers, the communist domestic terrorist? He always said the Left’s power is in the schools and the classrooms.

You should be very afraid.

Go to 02:07:

Related

















