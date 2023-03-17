NY Dumbs Down Schooling: Permanently Lowers Standards

If your schools fail miserably with too much time spent on irrelevant curricula, or if you just want to dumb down the populace, New York has the answer. New York is permanently lowering math and reading standards; in other words, they’ll dumb it down. Dumb children, meaning poorly educated children, are more easily manipulated.

If you can’t educate them, lower the standards so it looks better.

As an educator, I remember not so long ago when New York had the highest standards in the nation.

Times Union

New York will change what it takes for students to reach “proficiency” on state math and English language arts tests, calling last year’s lower scores the “new normal,” reports Times Union.

A scoring committee that reports to the Board of Regents said Monday that they must take into account the results of last year’s tests for students in grades three through eight to determine whether schools are showing improvement from year to year. On Thursday, the committee clarified to the Times Union they must also reset scores because the tests will have new performance standards.

Last year some schools posted shocking results — in Schenectady, no eighth grader who took the math test scored as proficient. And the scores for the third through eighth grade tests throughout the state were much lower in 2022 than in 2019, a result no doubt of the absence of in-person learning during the first year and beyond of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We were told the lockdown wouldn’t hurt the children. It was drummed into our heads by the media. That wasn’t true. But, instead of pushing the children to make up for that loss, they will dumb them down even more.

Home tutor your children or try private school, but be careful which one you choose. Dumb, poorly educated children fit the Marxist agenda, as do uneducated foreigners pouring in en masse.

Educators now take time from the basics for transgenderism, climate hysteria, drag queens, CRT, and how to protest—no time for extended reading and math instruction.

Dumb instruction is the new wave. New York will set the tone for the nation.

Related