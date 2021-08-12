Loudoun schools go full trans rights to the detriment of the majority

















Liberal school board requires teachers to use preferred pronouns, allows students to choose sport by gender. A northern Virginia school board voted Wednesday in a 7-2 vote to approve a new policy claiming to protect transgender rights.

“LCPS’ number one priority is to foster the success of all students and ensure they feel safe, secure, accepted, and ready to learn at school,” Loudoun County Public Schools said in a statement. “The school division will continue to do its due diligence in creating that environment and remaining open and transparent with all LCPS partners, community members, and stakeholders.”

Policy 8040 requires teachers to use preferred pronouns and allows “gender-expansive and transgender students” to participate in sports and other activities “in a manner consistent with the student’s gender identity.”

It also allows transgender students access to school facilities that correspond to their “consistently asserted gender identity.”

Instead of expecting a tiny minority to adapt to their environment, Loudoun Co. is adapting the environment to suit a tiny minority. — HistoryGuy (@History40102793) August 12, 2021

5th grade teacher Laura Morris took a stand and quit at the #loudouncounty school board meeting rather than continue to peddle the divisive agenda the board is pushing. Too bad the woke authoritarians on the school board weren’t the ones quitting.pic.twitter.com/tLySVJcCpJ — Ian Prior (@iandprior) August 11, 2021

Related















