Fauci stokes COV fear & Buttigieg says masks are to show ‘respect’



















On Sunday, the United States reported only 115 deaths and a little over 5000 new cases. It hasn’t been that low since the pandemic began.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stoking pandemic fears as usual. Fauci warns the U.S. has “a ways to go” despite the lowest rates in a year.

“We don’t want to declare victory prematurely because we still have a ways to go,” Fauci said in an interview with the Guardian published Monday. “But the more and more people that can get vaccinated, as a community, the community will be safer and safer.”

Covid summer: Fauci warns US has ‘a ways to go’ despite lowest rates in a year https://t.co/NWggnTl5bO — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 31, 2021

MASKS AREN’T ABOUT HEALTH, THEY’RE ABOUT RESPECT?

Pothole Pete said masks are about respect. These people will say anything to control us.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the man who can’t fill a pothole, says the masks on planes are about respect.

So it’s about respect? That would translate into control.

Host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” asked Buttigieg about Transportation Security Administration requirements that travelers wear masks on planes even though some health experts say it’s no different than vaccinated people not having to wear face coverings at a restaurant, gym or other type of business.

“Well, some of the differences have to do with the physical space. Some of them have to do with it being a workplace where in some of these transit and travel situations people don’t have a choice,” Buttigieg said, adding that such decisions would continue to be guided by public health experts.

“It’s a matter of safety, but it’s also a matter of respect,” he said.

SLOBBERING RADDATZ

Raddatz, asked ‘Mayor Pete’ if running for president has been a “sexy challenge.”

Raddatz recounted an old news story from when the candidate was 18-years-old and describing his political aspirations. Speaking of national politics, Buttigieg had described it as “a sexy challenge.”

“Has it been a sexy challenge?” Raddatz asked.

“In a way,” Buttigieg responded. “If you’re a curious person, there’s nothing like it.”

“That challenge is about an engaging thing I could think to do with my life. While this may not be a career for me, it’s certainly something that has been extremely exciting for as long as I’ve been involved in it, and most importantly, I think I can make myself useful.”

Ugh! The falling all over this guy is sickening.

WATCH:

