Fauci Wants to Shoot Up Your Babies with mRNA

















This is one of the most repulsive things I’ve seen this idiot Fauci say yet. Anyone willing to inject their babies with mRNA therapy over a virus with a 99.999995% survival rate in that demographic is out of their mind. ~ Kyle Becker News

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci said Thursday that though he “can’t guarantee it,” babies and toddlers aged 6 months to 5 years could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by spring.

“Hopefully within a reasonably short period of time, likely the beginning of next year in 2022, in the first quarter of 2022, it will be available to them,” Beagle Killer Fauci told Insider in an interview, though he cautioned that he was speculating, adding, “you’ve got to do the clinical trial.”

Pfizer-BioNTech previously stated that results from their clinical trial in children in the age ranges of 2 to 5 years and 6 months to 2 years are expected as soon as the fourth quarter of this year.

According to a report by ABC Tampa in late October, Pfizer expects to apply this month for approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to 5 years, the last age range in the U.S. not yet being vaccinated.

They want to give infants an experimental mRNA drug with no longterm studies to babies, even though the survival rate for babies is 99.9%

Candace Owens commented on it:

Received an e-mail from my pediatrician’s office today.

They are looking for 6 month olds to enroll in a Covid-19 vaccine trial on behalf of Meridian Clinical Research. Just in case you thought Big Pharma evil was done… Just wait til they come for your infants with mandates! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 20, 2021

The satire site Babylon Bee also had some jokes to make.

Fauci: ‘Individual Rights Are Not As Important As The Needs Of The Borg Collective’ https://t.co/btqYOtrBTG — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2021

There are approximately 500 children who die every year from the seasonal flu.

Each year over 1200 children are killed in roadside fatalities.

And approximately 700 children drown.

This illness is not a risk to a healthy baby.

Related















