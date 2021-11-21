Racist Ideology Expands to Young Children

















This is truly terrible news. The racist, hate America ideology of the 1619 Project will spread to small children. It is also in volume form now.

It is fake history, widely known to be inaccurate and it’s anti-white.

This is being done as millions of not-white people pour into our country. Their children will be taught to be anti-white racists. Thank the NY Times for this.

It is evil.

The author is a Marxist with very negative views of white people. She calls whites-”bloodsuckers.”

Jones thinks Communist Cuba is superior to the United States.

This is not good news. https://t.co/ojrn3Hkw5J — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 21, 2021

Related















