Fauci: You Vill get the jab for the greater good if we say it’s for the greater good

















NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday delivered a virtual lecture to Canadians at McGill University titled “Covid-19: Lessons Learned and Remaining Challenges.”

Unelected bureaucrat Fauci had a message for Canadians who oppose authoritarian vaccine mandates. He says you have no right to make your own decision about what goes into your body if he and his comrades say it’s for the greater good.

“I think what people have to appreciate is that indeed you do have personal liberties for yourself, and you should be in control of them,” Fauci said before telling people they have to take the jab for the greater good of society.

He’s a creepy little Nazi.

Watch:

Dr. Fauci’s message for Canadians opposed to COVID vaccine mandates and passports: “there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision.” READ: https://t.co/JHNn2TvEXE

HELP US: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/rRLS3udmcw — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 3, 2021

CDC Director Walensky admitted this weekend that vaccinated can spread COV and there are going to be tens of thousands of breakthrough cases. This is what she’s admitting to, and it’s likely worse.

Watch:

