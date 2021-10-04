Vaccine makers’ lobbyists told Aussie leaders to push mandates

















The now-disgraced Premier of New South Wales resigned after lobbyists for Pfizer and Astra Zeneca told her and other Aussie leaders to push vaccine mandates and she did. Her replacement has progressives reeling — he’s a conservative Catholic.

Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of NSW, Australia, home of Sydney, resigned after a corruption watchdog launched a probe into whether she was involved in conduct that “constituted or involved a breach of public trust.”

A former Australian member of Parliament, Clive Palmer, said Pfizer and AstraZeneca are paying lobbyists to direct Australia’s leaders to push vaccine mandates.

Two weeks ago, Palmer, leader of the United Australia Party claimed ousted New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian was told she wouldn’t be charged in a corruption probe if she imposed a vaccine mandate.

According to Palmer, Berejiklian, who was under a corruption probe by the ICAC at the time, was told if she imposed strict lockdowns and vaccine mandates, she wouldn’t be charged.

Shortly before Berejiklian resigned, she told Sydney residents that if they don’t take the Covid jab, they face total social isolation indefinitely after the stay-at-home order ends in December.

It appears she was in bed with Big Pharma lobbyists and special interest groups.

A reporter pushed back on Clive Palmer: “You think the premier of New South Wales is trying to destroy businesses?”

“I do,” Palmer replied. “She’s being directed by lobbyists in Sydney, who are being paid by AstraZeneca and by Pfizer tens of millions of dollars to get these policies through, to make sure the vaccines get pushed…that’s my personal knowledge and I’m happy to make a statement here, to police, to anyone.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, a conservative Catholic, is set to succeed Gladys Berejiklian as NSW premier in a deal that will see Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres promoted to the position of deputy leader.

The Progressives who rule are distressed and definitely don’t think Catholics should hold office. they are worried that the working men and women are becoming conservatives. Maybe Progressives should ease off on totalitarianism if they want to keep them in their camp.

Two Weeks Ago An Australian Politician Made Some Serious Allegations Against The Gov… Today… The Accused (High Level Politician) Resigned… You Should Watch This… 👇 pic.twitter.com/uPP0SW09OR — Covid-1984 (@NeverSleever) October 1, 2021

Love this…😂😂😂 NOW LET'S DO FAUCI!!! pic.twitter.com/D13eMk1ObP — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) October 2, 2021

